Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 49 paisas in the interbank on Friday against US dollar to close at Rs160.47 against the last closing of Rs 159.98

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 49 paisas in the interbank on Friday against US dollar to close at Rs160.47 against the last closing of Rs 159.98.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs158.5 and Rs161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 36 paisas to close at Rs 172.32 against the last day's trading of Rs 172.68.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.48 whereas a decrease of 03 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 197.63 as compared to its last closing of Rs 197.66. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 15 paisas and 13 paisas each to close at Rs42.67 and Rs 43.68 respectively.