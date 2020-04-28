Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost Rs 1.18 in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs 161.65 against the last closing of Rs 160.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost Rs 1.18 in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs 161.65 against the last closing of Rs 160.47.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs159 and Rs 161.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 3.16 to close at Rs 175.48 against the last day's trading of Rs172.32.

The Japanese yen also appreciated by 03 paisas to close at Rs1.51 whereas an increase of Rs 3.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.57 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.63.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 31 paisas and 33 paisas each to close at Rs 42.98 and Rs 44.01 respectively.