UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost Rs 1.18 in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs 161.65 against the last closing of Rs 160.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost Rs 1.18 in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs 161.65 against the last closing of Rs 160.47.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs159 and Rs 161.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 3.16 to close at Rs 175.48 against the last day's trading of Rs172.32.

The Japanese yen also appreciated by 03 paisas to close at Rs1.51 whereas an increase of Rs 3.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.57 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.63.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 31 paisas and 33 paisas each to close at Rs 42.98 and Rs 44.01 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market Arab

Recent Stories

Japan Plans Deliveries of Anti-Flu Drug Avigan to ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Prospects of COVID-19 Re ..

2 minutes ago

Newly Arrived International Space Station Crew Cle ..

2 minutes ago

BDA seals shops for selling substandard items

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI calls for distribution of relief package ef ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Associa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.