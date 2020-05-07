UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:08 PM

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 17 paisas in the interbank on Thursday against the US dollar to close at Rs160.22 against the last closing of Rs 160.05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 17 paisas in the interbank on Thursday against the US dollar to close at Rs160.22 against the last closing of Rs 160.05.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 159.5 and Rs 161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by 33 paisas to close at Rs 173.08 against the last day's trading of Rs 172.75.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.50 whereas an increase of 19 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs 198.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs 197.99.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 42.65 and Rs 43.62 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly Consultative Coun ..

11 minutes ago

Australian Police to Look Into Unredacted Findings ..

17 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Says COVID-19 Loc ..

18 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine centre at Wa ..

18 minutes ago

2-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.