Rupee Weakens Against Dollar In Interbank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 37 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs 160.74 against the last closing of Rs 160.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 160.5 and Rs 161.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.30 to close at Rs 175.58 against the last day's trading of Rs 173.28. The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.49 whereas an increase of Rs 2.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 196.60 as compared to its last closing of Rs 194.04.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 08 paisas and 10 paisas to close at Rs 42.77 and Rs 43.76 respectively.

