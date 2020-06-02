Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 98 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs 164.08 compared to the last closing of Rs 163.10.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 162.75 and Rs 164.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.80 to close at Rs 182.77 against the last day's trading of Rs 180.97.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.52 whereas an increase of Rs 2.2.92 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs 200.74.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 28 paisas and 27 paisas to close at Rs 43.70 and Rs 44.67 respectively.