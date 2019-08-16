UrduPoint.com
Rupee Weakens Against Dollar, Traded At Rs 158.95

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Rupee weakens against Dollar, traded at Rs 158.95

The exchange rate of US dollar increased by 51 paisas in interbank to Rs 158.95 as compared to the last closing of Rs 158.44, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar increased by 51 paisas in interbank to Rs 158.95 as compared to the last closing of Rs 158.44, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.8 and Rs 159.8.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.

25 and traded at Rs 176.19 as compared to last closing of Rs 177.44.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same and traded at Rs 1.49, whereas the increase of Rs 1.29 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.21 as compared to last closing at Rs 191.92.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dropped by 14 paisas whereas that of Saudi Riyal dipped by 13 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 43.27 and Rs 42.37 against Rs 43.13 and Rs 42.24 respectively.

