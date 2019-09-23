UrduPoint.com
Rupee Weakens By 09 Paisas In Interbank, Closed At Rs156.16

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar increased by 09 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.16 compared to last closing of Rs156.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.16 and traded at Rs171.

31 against the last closing of Rs172.47.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 01 paisa as its price closed at Rs1.45 compared to the last closing of Rs1.44, whereas decline of Rs 1.54 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 194.25 compared to last closing of Rs195.79.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal appreciated by 02 paisas each and closed at Rs 42.51 and Rs 41.63 compared to the last closing of Rs 42.49 and Rs 41.61 respectively.

