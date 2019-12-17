Rupee weakens by Rs 0.04, closes at Rs 1.55

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed increase of Rs 0.04 in interbank and traded at Rs155.00 as compared to the last closing at Rs154.96, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed increase of Rs 0.04 in interbank and traded at Rs155.00 as compared to the last closing at Rs154.96, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.1.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.70 and traded at Rs172.53 against the last closing of Rs173.23.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas increase of Rs 0.69 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 207.17 as compared to last closing of Rs 207.88.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham gained 02 paisas to close at 42.20 against the last closing of 42.18 while Saudi Riyal gained 01 paisa to close at Rs Rs 41.32.