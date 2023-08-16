Open Menu

Rupee Weakens By Rs 3.43 Against US Dollar

Published August 16, 2023

Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a Rs 3.43 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading; closing at Rs 294.93 against the previous day's closing of Rs 291.50

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 301.5 and Rs 303.5 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 301.5 and Rs 303.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 3.

98 to close at Rs 322.36 against the last day's closing of Rs 318.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 3 and closed at Rs 2.02, whereas an increase of Rs 6.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 376.12 as compared to the last closing of Rs 369.80.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 93 paisa each to close at Rs 80.29 and Rs 78.64 respectively.

