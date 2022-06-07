Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

(@Abdulla99267510)

The rupee continues to fall against the US dollar as it has lost Rs3.94 in a day in the interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 7th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to lose its value against the US Dollar as it made a giant leap and fell down around Rs3.94 in the interbank market.

The rupee crossed the historic threshold of 200 and reached all time high of 204.

The trend shows that the US dollar was being quoted around 204 against the local Currency compared to Rs200.06 in the previous session close in the interbank market.

The US dollar in the open market was being traded around 205.

The experts say that the local unit is being pressurized by the delay in the IMF tranche. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has not received $2.3 billion from China yet and also not from the Saudi Arabia.