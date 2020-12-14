Rupees weakens against US dollar

(@fidahassanain)

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit closed at Rs160.47 against the greenback as against Friday’s closing of Rs160.14.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) The Pakistani rupee weakened against the United States (US) Dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The rupee in November had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing Currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.