Russia Abandons Dollar as Countermeasure to Western Sanctions in Arms Market - Official

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Abandoning the use of Dollar and having a flexible approach to customers of weapons are Russia's key countermeasures against sanctions imposed by the West, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told Sputnik.

This is how the defense cooperation agency chief commented on his earlier statement, according to which Russia found some countermeasures against the sanctions of the "collective West."

"Russia's countermeasures against sanctions consist of a personalized approach to each of customers, offering attractive conditions for concluding contracts, adjusting payment methods and providing more flexible schemes, abandoning the dollar and switching to other currencies, including national ones," Shugayev explained at the MAKS-2021 air show in the Moscow region.

Unlike Western countries, Russia does not put forward any political "conditions" to its partners, Shugayev added.

"Russia is a reliable partner that offers high-quality equipment at real prices. Therefore, there is a steady demand for Russian military products in the global arms market," Shugayev assured.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from July 20-25.