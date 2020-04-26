UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Able To Live With Extremely Low Oil Prices - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russia Able to Live With Extremely Low Oil Prices - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 26 (Sputnik) - Russia will be able to survive extremely low oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Yes. [Russia] can do it. There is a good reserve, our so-called airbag.

That is why, we must be extremely prudent in using reserves. That is why we should not give in to some populist sentiments and give out everything right away and fill up the economy with money," Peskov said during an appearance in a show aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, when asked if Russia could survive extremely low oil prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Money April Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

15 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

15 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

15 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.