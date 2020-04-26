Russia Able to Live With Extremely Low Oil Prices - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 26 (Sputnik) - Russia will be able to survive extremely low oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Yes. [Russia] can do it. There is a good reserve, our so-called airbag.

That is why, we must be extremely prudent in using reserves. That is why we should not give in to some populist sentiments and give out everything right away and fill up the economy with money," Peskov said during an appearance in a show aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, when asked if Russia could survive extremely low oil prices.