Russia Accounts For Largest Share Of India's Oil Imports In October - Reports

Published November 02, 2022

Russia Accounts for Largest Share of India's Oil Imports in October - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia has become the largest oil supplier to India in October, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the traditional leaders in this area, Indian newspaper The Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing the energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

In October, Russia supplied 946,000 barrels of crude oil per day to India, which accounted for 22% of India's total crude imports ahead of Iraq's 20.5% and Saudi Arabia's 16%, according to Vortexa.

India's overall crude imports increased by 5% in October compared to the previous month, while imports from Russia rose by 8%, according to the newspaper.

China remained the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude with up to 1 million barrels of oil per day. At the same time, India, for the first time, surpassed the European Union in imports of Russia's seaborne crude oil by 34%, the report said.

Vortexa analysts expect that India's imports from Russia may slow from December due to delivery restrictions that may arise in connection with the West's proposed price cap on Russian oil.

"There remains much uncertainty on whether Russian crude deliveries can be sustained at this level past the December 5 EU ban, with the availability of ice-class tankers to transport crude from the Russian Baltic ports being one of the biggest constraints," Serena Huang, an analyst at Vortexa, told The Economic Times.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance for Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.

