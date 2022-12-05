UrduPoint.com

Russia Additional November Oil, Gas Revenues Below Forecast By $1.4 Bln - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The actual volume of additional oil and gas revenues of Russia's Federal budget in November was lower than the estimate of the Ministry of Finance by 90.2 billion rubles ($1.4 billion), the Russian finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry estimated that additional oil and gas revenues for November would amount to 282.8 billion rubles.

In December, the expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget, associated with the excess of the actual current oil price above the baseline level, is projected at 176.1 billion rubles.

