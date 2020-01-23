Russia Adjusts Schedule for Belarus Over Oil Supplies From Other Countries - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russia has adjusted the schedule for oil supplies to Belarus due to the start of oil deliveries to the republic from third countries, in particular, Norway, in January Russia will supply about 500,000 tonnes of oil instead of the originally planned 750,000 tonnes, a source familiar with the oil supply schedule told Sputnik.

"In connection with the start of oil supplies to Belarus from third countries, in particular, from Norway, Russian oil supplies were adjusted," the source said, adding that the schedule for the first quarter of 2020 provided for the supply of 750,000 tonnes of oil to the republic.

All this volume was originally planned to be delivered in January. Now the plan for January only includes the supply to Belarus of some 500,000 tonnes of Russian oil, he said.