UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Afghanistan Agreed To Resume Work Of Intergovernmental Commission - Atmar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russia, Afghanistan Agreed to Resume Work of Intergovernmental Commission - Atmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia and Afghanistan have agreed to resume the work of their bilateral intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar announced on Friday.

"We agreed today to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission for trade and the economy.

We also agreed to cooperate on preventing threats related to the coronavirus pandemic," Atmar said at a press conference, held after his negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

35 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

1 hour ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.