Russia, Afghanistan Agreed to Resume Work of Intergovernmental Commission - Atmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia and Afghanistan have agreed to resume the work of their bilateral intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar announced on Friday.

"We agreed today to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission for trade and the economy.

We also agreed to cooperate on preventing threats related to the coronavirus pandemic," Atmar said at a press conference, held after his negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.