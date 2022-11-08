Russia, Africa Can Have Common Agenda in OPEC, Gas Exporting Countries Forum - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia and Africa can have a common agenda in the OPEC and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, including on domestic consumption and reformatting the hydrocarbon market, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, Oleg Ozerov, said on Tuesday.

"African countries account for almost half of the seats in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and in the OPEC. Russia and Africa can can have a common agenda in these organizations ” supporting domestic consumption, reformatting in the interests of countries and consumers the current hydrocarbon market and its pricing mechanisms," Ozerov, said at the international inter-party forum of the United Russia party dedicated to current international security issues.