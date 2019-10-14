UrduPoint.com
Russia-Africa Economic Forum To Feature Panel On Science, Education Cooperation- Organizer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

The upcoming Russia-Africa Economic Forum to be held in the Russian southern city of Sochi will feature a business program that will discuss cooperation between Moscow and African nations in the fields of science, education and economic development, the forum's organizer, Russia's Roscongress Foundation, said on Monday

The invitation-only Russia-Africa Economic Forum, which will be held in conjunction with the Russia-Africa Summit, will take place from October 23-24. The forum's program will feature high-level round tables and panel discussions as well as present various business opportunities for attendees.

"The Russia-Africa Economic Forum's business program will feature a session devoted to humanitarian and social cooperation between Russia and African countries 'Russia and Africa: Science, Education, and Innovation for Economic Development,'" the foundation said in a statement.

The session will be attended by Russia's Minister of Science and Higher Education Mikhail Kotyukov; Kenya's Cabinet Secretary and Education Minister George Albert Omore Magoha; Angola's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Maria do Rosario Braganca Sambo among others.

"We expect the diverse humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Africa to further expand, particularly in higher education and scientific research. We are already working on opportunities and ways to increase the number of students from African countries at Russian universities," Kotyukov said as quoted in the statement.

The Russian minister added that memorandums on research, scientific and technical abilities were being prepared for signing with Mozambique and Namibia.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will be co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. The leaders of all 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

