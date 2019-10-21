UrduPoint.com
Russia-Africa Summit To Focus On All Topics Of Mutual Interest - Egyptian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on All Topics of Mutual Interest - Egyptian Foreign Minister

The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit will not focus solely on the economy, as all the topics of mutual interest will be discussed, including politics and the social sphere, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with Sputnik

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with almost 50 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

"The economic aspect is one of the most significant to hold talks on; however, it's not only about the economy. The political, social, economic, energy issues and technology cooperation will also be discussed," Shoukry said.

The minister stressed that the summit would address "issues of equal importance to the Russian and African sides."

"It also emphasizes the enhancement of cooperation to face common challenges and [challenges that] the African continent [faces] in particular," Shoukry added.

