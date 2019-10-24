Russia, African Nations Agreed to Cooperate in Oil and Gas Sphere - Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and African nations have agreed to contribute to cooperation in energy security and to continue cooperation in the oil and gas sphere, according to a declaration adopted following the Russia-Africa Summit.

"Promote energy security cooperation, including the diversification of energy resources, the use of renewable energy sources and implementation of joint projects in civil nuclear energy. Continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the oil and gas industry," the declaration says.