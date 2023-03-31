Russia Against Unfriendly States Abusing Economic Position - New Foreign Policy Concept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia will help reduce the ability of unfriendly countries to abuse their position in the global economy, according to a new foreign policy concept released by the Kremlin on Friday.

"Russia will help reduce the ability of unfriendly states to abuse their monopoly or dominant position in certain areas of the global economy and expand the participation of developing states in global economic governance," the document read.