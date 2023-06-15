UrduPoint.com

Russia Agreed To OPEC+ Adjustment To Oil Output Quota - Energy Ministry

June 15, 2023

The OPEC+ made adjustments to Russia's oil output quota in dialogue with Moscow, and Russia had no objections, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Thursday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The OPEC+ made adjustments to Russia's oil output quota in dialogue with Moscow, and Russia had no objections, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, OPEC+ said that Russia's oil output in February was 9,949 million barrels per day (bpd), according to independent sources. Russia has said that it's output was 9,828 million bpd, and the alliance wanted to clarify this with sources. Russia had some trouble in communication with independent sources due to sanctions. The February production level is set as the base from which the country is reducing oil output.

According to Sorokin, Russia shared its February oil output data with all independent sources.

"We are sending data. Then all independent sources evaluate this production according to their own procedure and methodologies," Sorokin told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The official added that Russia had no objections regarding the quota.

"We agreed on a reduction of 500,000 from the level of February according to independent sources," Sorokin said.

