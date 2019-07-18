Russia Aims to Retain Key Role in Market With New Defense Cooperation Strategy - Official

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation's (FSMTC) new defense industry cooperation strategy is aimed at maintaining Russia's leading position in the arms market, Anatoliy Punchuk, FSMTC's deputy director, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation's (FSMTC) new defense industry cooperation strategy is aimed at maintaining Russia's leading position in the arms market, Anatoliy Punchuk, FSMTC's deputy director, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The document's main idea is to maintain Russia's leading position in the international arms market with regard to new threats and challenges and by means of new products that would be in demand in the arms market in all fields, including aviation, air defense, ground forces and the navy. It should be the new samples of military equipment," Punchuk said.

He also stressed that Russia had managed to find solutions to counter sanctions and the blocking of Russian banks and military assets.

According to Punchuk, the Russian industry's main goal is to ensure conditions for further breakthroughs by creating new products and analyzing the needs of the military.

"This work is underway, the priorities have already been defined and include S-400 and S-500 complexes. Therefore, earmarked funding is needed. If the product is in demand, then it should be further developed and improved," Punchuk said.

The new strategy must now be approved by a presidential decree before the end of the year.

Russia is the second biggest exporter of arms and military equipment in the world, exporting about $16 billion worth of hardware per year. It is surpassed only by the United States, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.