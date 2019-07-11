UrduPoint.com
Russia Alarmed By Recent Developments In Strait Of Hormuz- Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Moscow is very concerned over the reports about a new incident involving an oil tanker and Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz because they demonstrate that the risks of direct confrontation in the region have been increasing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

CNN reported early on Thursday, citing US officials, that five vessels belonging to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday but they were prevented from doing so by a UK warship, which issued "verbal warnings" to the Iranian ships.

"The situation is very alarming, and we are convinced that, in fact, the risks of direct confrontation have lately intensified to such an extent that it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict further development [of the situation]," Ryabkov said when asked to comment on the most recent incident.

The deputy foreign minister also said that the recent incidents with oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region could impede navigation there.

"This is an obvious conclusion that we all need to draw," the diplomat said when asked a relevant question.

Rybkov also noted that all efforts should now be focused on de-escalation of the situation in the region and political contacts.

"We have experience in dealing with difficult situations, take that same middle Eastern region [for example], which allowed us to avoid severe complications. We are ready to share this experience," Ryabkov added.

The IRGC and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have both refuted the media reports, saying that IRCG ships had no encounter with foreign vessels over the past 24 hours.

