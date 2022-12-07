UrduPoint.com

Russia Alarmed With Traffic Situation Near Bosphorus Strait - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russia Alarmed With Traffic Situation Near Bosphorus Strait - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia is concerned about the situation off the coast of Turkey, where Russian oil tankers have stuck, this problem is now being discussed through the transport and insurance companies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I). On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in Turkey's Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits after new restrictions that had gone into effect as part of the collective West's price cap on Russian oil.

"We are aware of this situation. Of course, it causes us concern from the point of view of the interests of our operators. This problem is being discussed by transport and insurance companies. After all, insurance companies insure, not the state," Grushko said.

If the problem is not solved, of course, it will be brought up for discussion at the political level, the diplomat added.

