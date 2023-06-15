UrduPoint.com

Russia, Algeria Need To Step Up Practice Of Settlements In National Currencies - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Algeria need to more intensively apply the practice of settlements in national currencies, this will secure the economies of the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Of course, it is important to work together to expand the practice of settlements between our countries in national currencies, which will make it possible to secure countertrade from the influence of third countries and the negative situation in the world Currency markets," Putin said following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

