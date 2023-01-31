UrduPoint.com

Russia, Algeria Ready To Work On World Energy Markets, OPEC+, Gas Exporters Forum- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Russia, Algeria Ready to Work on World Energy Markets, OPEC+, Gas Exporters Forum- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a telephone conversation and discussed the readiness to work on world energy markets, OPEC+ and within the framework of the Gas Exporters Forum, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a telephone conversation and discussed the readiness to work on world energy markets, OPEC+ and within the framework of the Gas Exporters Forum, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune... They also confirmed their readiness for further joint work on the world energy markets, including in the OPEC+ format and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," the statement said.

The leaders also stated that bilateral cooperation based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect continues to develop steadily, and agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Gas Market

Recent Stories

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more d ..

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more districts: Shazi Marri

10 minutes ago
 Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech Presiden ..

Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech President-Elect's Phone Call With Taiw ..

8 minutes ago
 Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green En ..

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green Energy, Ecology Sectors - Presid ..

8 minutes ago
 Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilate ..

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Y ..

10 minutes ago
 SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas su ..

SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas supply

8 minutes ago
 Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions sh ..

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions shops, parking stands of parks

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.