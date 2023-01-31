Russia, Algeria Ready to Work on World Energy Markets, OPEC+, Gas Exporters Forum- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a telephone conversation and discussed the readiness to work on world energy markets, OPEC+ and within the framework of the Gas Exporters Forum, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune... They also confirmed their readiness for further joint work on the world energy markets, including in the OPEC+ format and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," the statement said.

The leaders also stated that bilateral cooperation based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect continues to develop steadily, and agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.