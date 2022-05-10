Russia, Algeria Remain Committed to GECF Agreements on Gas Supplies - Lavrov

Russia and Algeria are upholding their commitments under the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) regarding global gas supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russia and Algeria are upholding their commitments under the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) regarding global gas supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We, Algeria and the other members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum are adhering to the agreements we have reached on gas supplies to the world market. And I am sure that it will continue to be so," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

Lavrov noted that Russian business is also interested in partnering with Algerian firms on a variety of projects, including in the energy sector.

"Many Russian companies are interested in creating and implementing joint projects together with Algerian partners in such areas as energy, mineral resources, geological exploration, and pharmaceuticals," Lavrov stated,

He added that these matters will be discussed at the next meeting of an intergovernmental commission on economic and technical cooperation, scheduled to take place in Algeria in the coming months.

"We have talked about further development of military and technical cooperation, which has very strong roots and good prospects. The Russian Federation appreciates the trust that our Algerian friends have shown in strengthening Algeria's defense capabilities," Lavrov noted.

Algeria ranks fifth among the leading gas producers in the world after the United States, Russia, Iran and Canada. The courtly is also among the top-20 crude oil producers, with an average of 982,000 barrels of oil produced daily as of February. Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach produces, refines, transports and sells petroleum products and is the largest company not only in Algeria but also across the African continent.

Algeria is currently being considered by the European Union as one of the alternatives to Russia as a gas supplier.