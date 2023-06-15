Russia, Algeria to Intensify Cooperation in Exploration, Production of Hydrocarbons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Algeria plan to intensify cooperation in the field of exploration and production of hydrocarbons, oil and gas processing, and petrochemistry, according to the declaration on enhancing strategic partnership signed on Thursday by the countries' leaders.

declare the following: in the field of energy ... intensification of cooperation in the field of exploration and production of hydrocarbons, oil and gas processing, petrochemistry," the document read.

The sides also agree to exchange experience in such areas as energy and food security, as well as continue coordination in international energy organizations, including OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.