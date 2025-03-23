Russia ambassador expresses felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev on Sunday expressed his felicitation to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th anniversary of Pakistan Day.

Let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the ambassador said in Congratulatory message issued here.

The Russian Ambassador said that this year, Pakistan celebrates the 85th anniversary of the adoption of the Lahore Resolution, which chartered the path for the creation of a unique independent Islamic Republic in the Asian Subcontinent.

Despite innumerable hardships, the Pakistani nation has managed to uphold its traditional values and remain faithful to the principles laid down by the great philosophers and founding fathers of the country: Alama Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

He said that Russia has always appreciated Pakistan's hospitality, natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Pakistan has enormous potential in all spheres of life, and the country's greatest asset is its hardworking and open-hearted people. As a Pakistani saying goes, hard work is the key to success, he said.

On this joyous occasion, “I wish each and every Pakistani good health, well-being and happiness. May your beautiful country overcome every obstacle on the path of development and prosperity” the Ambassador said.