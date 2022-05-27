UrduPoint.com

Russia Approves Yamal LNG Deliveries To Gazprom's Sanctioned Former Branch

The Russian government agreed on Wednesday to temporarily allow gas export from a Yamal production site to Gazprom M&T, the state energy giant's former branch under Gazprom Germania GmbH

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022)

The decree greenlights deliveries of liquefied natural gas by Yamal Trade Pte.

Ltd to Gazprom M&T, which is under Russian economic sanctions imposed by President Vladimir Putin on May 3 in response to "unfriendly actions of some countries and international organizations."

The waiver comes into effect immediately and will remain in place for the next 90 days.

Gazprom ceased to be the owner of Gazprom Germania in late March following media reports of searches by the German authorities. On April 4, the German authorities took Gazprom Germania under temporary management, deeming the acquisition of the company without their permission by new investors invalid.

