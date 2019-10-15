Russia, Argentina Discuss Cooperation on Creating Low-Power NPPs - Rosatom

(@imziishan)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia and Argentina are studying the possibility to jointly construct floating and ground low-power nuclear power plants (NPPs), Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik.

Russia and Argentina signed in early December 2018, on the sidelines of G20 summit in Buenos Aires, a strategic document on partnership in peaceful use of nuclear energy. The construction of a floating NPP and a high-power nuclear plant was mentioned, apart from other things.

"We have held quite many rounds of negotiations with our Argentinian colleagues. Last year, a road map was signed simultaneously with the strategic document, proposing studying the possibility of batch construction and exploitation of floating NPPs, and also looking for optimal use of technologies related to ground low-power NPPs.

Argentina has its own technology in this sphere. We see good potential here," Pakermanov said.

Technical experts from Russia and Argentina may join their effort for constructing ground NPPs for third nations, Pakermanov added.

As for floating NPPs, Russia could provide equipment for a vessel being under construction at an Argentinian shipyard, Rusatom Overseas head specified.

"This is interesting, and this model may be implemented not only in Argentina. There are some big shipbuilding companies in Latin America, these skills are well-developed. We are ready to study this option," Pakermanov said.