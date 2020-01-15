Russia Assumes OPEC+ Meeting Will Take Place in March, No One Canceled It - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the possibility the next OPEC+ meeting could be canceled and the oil output cut deal could be automatically extended, said Wednesday the Russian side had not received such proposals and proceeded from the existing agreements to hold the meeting in March.

"You know, I read it in the news, in a news agency.

Officially, no one has contacted us at all, even informally, so we heard about it for the first time. We generally assume that the agreements that now exist have not been canceled by anyone, that we are meeting in March," Novak told reporters.

"Moreover, the agreement is valid until April 1, and we need to meet in March in order to look at the current situation and determine further joint actions," he said when asked whether it was possible not to hold the meeting in March and automatically extend the deal until June.