Russia-Austria Trade Decreased by 34.7% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Russian-Austrian trade declined by 34.7 percent in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to the same period last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik, at the same time pointing to progress in investment projects.

The ambassador previously said that the Russian-Austrian trade topped $5billion in the first 10 months of 2019, seeing a year-on-year increase. According to Lyubinsky, this year the pandemic significantly affected the planned schedule of bilateral events.

"The intensity of direct contacts between agencies, regions and economic entities decreased quite obviously. From January-October, our trade saw a 34.7 percent decline compared to the same period in 2019. But this does not mean we make no progress.

A whole range of investment projects are being implemented successfully," Lyubinsky said.

The next session of the bilateral commission for trade and economic cooperation could be held in Vienna in June, the ambassador said.

"We hope that vaccination, which has already started in both countries, and business schedules of the co-chairs will allow convening the commission in Vienna closer to the middle of the year, presumably in June, but exact date is still being discussed. Around two weeks prior to the meeting, the Russian-Austrian Business Council could convene, which is a useful platform for direct dialogue between entrepreneurs," Lyubinsky added.

The commission is co-chaired by Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko and Austrian Minister of the Economy Margarete Schrambock.