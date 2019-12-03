UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Azerbaijan To Boost Trade To $3 Billion In 2019 - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:08 PM

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in 2019 - Foreign Minister

Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan will reach $3 billion in 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan will reach $3 billion in 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

Lavrov is currently in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit. He already held talks with President Ilham Aliyev on Monday.

"As you said, the economy is the foundation of our relations. Trade is growing fast ... I am sure that this year we will reach $3 billion. Russian investments in Azerbaijan [total] $1.5 billion, Azerbaijani investments in Russia are substantial as well," Lavrov said.

Mammadyarov, in turn, said that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are on the rise and the economy is an important part of them.

"I think that the growth is obvious ... we will get to $3 billion," Mammadyarov said.

The meetings are also expected to focus on the peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-proclaimed republic that broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991. Its interests in the negotiations are represented by Armenia. On Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced plans to hold talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the matter next week on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Visit Armenia Bratislava Azerbaijan 2019 National University From Billion

Recent Stories

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

2 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

5 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

11 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

41 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.