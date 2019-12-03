Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in 2019 - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan will reach $3 billion in 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

Lavrov is currently in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit. He already held talks with President Ilham Aliyev on Monday.

"As you said, the economy is the foundation of our relations. Trade is growing fast ... I am sure that this year we will reach $3 billion. Russian investments in Azerbaijan [total] $1.5 billion, Azerbaijani investments in Russia are substantial as well," Lavrov said.

Mammadyarov, in turn, said that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are on the rise and the economy is an important part of them.

"I think that the growth is obvious ... we will get to $3 billion," Mammadyarov said.

The meetings are also expected to focus on the peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-proclaimed republic that broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991. Its interests in the negotiations are represented by Armenia. On Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced plans to hold talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the matter next week on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.�