UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Companies Under Reciprocal Sanctions From Dealings In Gas Sector - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Russia Bans Companies Under Reciprocal Sanctions From Dealings in Gas Sector - Kremlin

Foreign companies, which have come under Russia's retaliatory sanctions, will not be able to interact with the country's gas sector, conduct transactions or participate in stock trading on behalf of sanctioned persons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Foreign companies, which have come under Russia's retaliatory sanctions, will not be able to interact with the country's gas sector, conduct transactions or participate in stock trading on behalf of sanctioned persons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a list of legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions. The list included 31 energy companies, in particular former subsidiaries of Russian energy giant Gazprom in Germany, France, Poland and other countries. The order restricted the ability of the companies to act on behalf of sanctioned foreigners.

"This also involves sanctions blocking the companies' operations, so there will be no cooperation with these companies, it is simply prohibited," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the retaliatory sanctions may result in a stoppage of gas supplies to the sanctioned entities.

The spokesman also expressed the view that instead of the sanctioned firms, some other companies will provide gas supplies. At the same time, Peskov noted that further details are within the competence of Gazprom.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Same Luhansk Donetsk Poland February May Gas From Government

Recent Stories

 

 

2 minutes ago
 Poonch House Complex in dilapidated condition; res ..

Poonch House Complex in dilapidated condition; residents express dismay

58 seconds ago
 IHC asks lawyers to give arguments on next hearing ..

IHC asks lawyers to give arguments on next hearing in Avenfield apartment refere ..

1 minute ago
 Rs 266,000 fine imposed on 78 profiteers

Rs 266,000 fine imposed on 78 profiteers

1 minute ago
 Open court to address peoples' problems at doorste ..

Open court to address peoples' problems at doorstep

5 minutes ago
 Sana Ullah holds Imran Khan responsible for curren ..

Sana Ullah holds Imran Khan responsible for current economic woes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.