Russia Bans Companies Under Reciprocal Sanctions From Dealings in Gas Sector - Kremlin

Foreign companies, which have come under Russia's retaliatory sanctions, will not be able to interact with the country's gas sector, conduct transactions or participate in stock trading on behalf of sanctioned persons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Foreign companies, which have come under Russia's retaliatory sanctions, will not be able to interact with the country's gas sector, conduct transactions or participate in stock trading on behalf of sanctioned persons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a list of legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions. The list included 31 energy companies, in particular former subsidiaries of Russian energy giant Gazprom in Germany, France, Poland and other countries. The order restricted the ability of the companies to act on behalf of sanctioned foreigners.

"This also involves sanctions blocking the companies' operations, so there will be no cooperation with these companies, it is simply prohibited," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the retaliatory sanctions may result in a stoppage of gas supplies to the sanctioned entities.

The spokesman also expressed the view that instead of the sanctioned firms, some other companies will provide gas supplies. At the same time, Peskov noted that further details are within the competence of Gazprom.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.