Russia Became Third-Largest Non-EU Exporter To UK In 1st Half Of 2020 - Trade Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russia became the third-largest exporter to the United Kingdom outside the European Union in the first six months of 2020 as trade topped $10 billion, Boris Abramov, the Russian trade representative in London, said on Friday.

"The UK's exports to Russia are down by 14 percent, however, Russian exports to the UK demonstrated a 73 percent growth. So the goods turnover is growing and surpassed $10 billion in the first half of this year. With this record, Russia is currently the third-largest exporter to the UK beyond the EU and after only the US and China," Abramov said in a pre-recorded message at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 forum, presented by the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

The official described the situation when the two countries see positive developments in business relations "despite the political turbulence" as "unique.

Bilateral relations took a nosedive in March 2018 after former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. London has accused Moscow of carrying out the nerve agent attack, which Russian officials strongly denied. Moscow has since been denied access to the investigation and the Skripals themselves.

Afterward, the United Kingdom leveled a number of other accusations against Russia, including allegations of the latter attempting to steal Western countries' coronavirus vaccine research.

