Russia Becomes China's Ninth Biggest Trade Partner - Chinese Commerce Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

The dynamic of Chinese-Russian trade during the first two months of 2020 has brought Moscow to be Beijing's number nine biggest trading partner, the director of the Foreign Trade Department of the Chinese Commerce Ministry, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The dynamic of Chinese-Russian trade during the first two months of 2020 has brought Moscow to be Beijing's number nine biggest trading partner, the director of the Foreign Trade Department of the Chinese Commerce Ministry, said on Thursday.

"Russian-Chinese trade and economic development continues developing in depth. According to Chinese customs, bilateral trade in the first two months of this year grew 5.6 percent, it ranks first among China's trade partners in terms of growth rate.

Russia has become China's ninth largest trade partner, going up one line since 2019," Li Xinggan said.

According to Chinese customs, Chinese-Russian trade has grown 5.6 percent throughout the January-February period year-on-year to $17.1 billion, including $6 billion worth of Chinese exports to Russia (down 15.4 percent) and $11.18 billion Russian exports to China (up 21.7 percent).

Last year saw the bilateral trade between Russia and China spike 3.4 percent to a record $11.75 billion.

