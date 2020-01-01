UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Agree On Gas Supplies For 2020, Agree On Price For 2 Months - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia, Belarus Agree on Gas Supplies for 2020, Agree on Price for 2 Months - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Russia's Gazprom and its subsidiary in Belarus, Gazprom Transgaz Belarus, have extended contracts to supply and transport Russian gas until 2021 but the protocol for prices was only agreed for the first two months of 2020, Gazprom said Tuesday.

"[Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller and [Belarusian ambassador to Russia] Vladimir Semashko signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in January and February 2020," Gazprom said in a statement.

"Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus signed additional agreements to extend the contracts for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus until 2021. According to the newly-signed documents, the contractual supply and transit volumes in 2020 will remain at the level of 2019," the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus January February Gas 2019 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

11 minutes ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

1 hour ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

1 hour ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.