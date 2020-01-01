Russia, Belarus Agree on Gas Supplies for 2020, Agree on Price for 2 Months - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Russia's Gazprom and its subsidiary in Belarus, Gazprom Transgaz Belarus, have extended contracts to supply and transport Russian gas until 2021 but the protocol for prices was only agreed for the first two months of 2020, Gazprom said Tuesday.

"[Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller and [Belarusian ambassador to Russia] Vladimir Semashko signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in January and February 2020," Gazprom said in a statement.

"Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus signed additional agreements to extend the contracts for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus until 2021. According to the newly-signed documents, the contractual supply and transit volumes in 2020 will remain at the level of 2019," the statement added.