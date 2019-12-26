Russia, Belarus Close to Coordinating 31 Integration Road Maps - Russian Economy Minister

(@imziishan)

Russia and Belarus are close to coordinating a package of 31 road maps for economic integration and have thoroughly studied the possibility of integration under the "two countries - one economy" principle, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia and Belarus are close to coordinating a package of 31 road maps for economic integration and have thoroughly studied the possibility of integration under the "two countries - one economy" principle, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We have really done a great deal of work over the past six months: we have prepared 31 road maps covering different aspects of the economic life. We have deeply elaborated the possibility of economic integration, and we are guided by the 'two sovereign countries - one economy' principle," Oreshkin said.

"We are now close to finalizing this work. If the package is signed, then the Russian and the Belarusian governments will have to work really hard in 2020 and 2021 to implement all the goals," Oreshkin added.

According to the Russian minister, the two countries' common market should be as efficient as it is possible, which means that decisions of the nation that has achieved a better success in a certain sphere should be prioritized.

"We aim at elaborating a common approach, so that any economic entity, company or person have equal opportunities," Oreshkin said.