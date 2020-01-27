UrduPoint.com
Russia, Belarus Continue Talks On Oil Transit, Tariff May Grow 6% - Antimonopoly Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russia and Belarus are still in talks on oil transit tariff, which could grow by 6 percent if the sides fail to agree on justified expenses, the deputy head of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service said Monday.

"There were talks on this, the methodology they have is that the price changes according to the formula of inflation plus no more than 3 percent. The expected inflation is 3 percent. The resulting tariff will depend on whether the two sides can ultimately agree on transportation expenses," Anatoly Golomolzin told reporters on the sidelines of the European Gas Conference.

The official clarified that the formula would work if the sides failed to reach an agreement, adding that if they managed to find a consensus, the tariff could be different.

"We expect our colleagues in Belarus to make the decision in the near future," Golomolzin said.

The Russian antimonopoly agency said in December that Belarus had suggested hiking the tariff by 16.6 percent.

Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade told Sputnik earlier this month that there was still no agreement on raising transit tariffs, but the talks would soon resume. Golomolzin said in the past that the final decision would be made in January.

