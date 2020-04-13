Russia, Belarus Discuss Price of Russian Gas for Minsk - Belarusian Council of Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishusting and the head of the Belarusian government, Sergey Rumas, on Monday discussed price for Russian gas given the recent global trends, the press service of the Belarusian Council of Ministers said

"During the conversation, the sides discussed a number of pressing energy cooperation issues, including the price of the Russian gas for Belarus considering the trends in prices for energy sources on the global market," the press service said.

Rumas and Mishustin also discussed export of some foods and medical supplies from Russia to Belarus.