UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Discuss Price Of Russian Gas For Minsk - Belarusian Council Of Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:31 PM

Russia, Belarus Discuss Price of Russian Gas for Minsk - Belarusian Council of Ministers

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishusting and the head of the Belarusian government, Sergey Rumas, on Monday discussed price for Russian gas given the recent global trends, the press service of the Belarusian Council of Ministers said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishusting and the head of the Belarusian government, Sergey Rumas, on Monday discussed price for Russian gas given the recent global trends, the press service of the Belarusian Council of Ministers said.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed a number of pressing energy cooperation issues, including the price of the Russian gas for Belarus considering the trends in prices for energy sources on the global market," the press service said.

Rumas and Mishustin also discussed export of some foods and medical supplies from Russia to Belarus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Price Belarus Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

46 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Ceasefire Violation ..

6 seconds ago

Commissioner Hazara stresses more awareness among ..

7 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council urged to start ..

9 seconds ago

Bangladesh's Coronavirus Count Rises by 182 to 803 ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow tightens virus lockdown with digital travel ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.