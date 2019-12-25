UrduPoint.com
Russia-Belarus Energy Cooperation Currently Purely Commercial Matter - Kremlin

Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) It will be possible to discuss special conditions for Belarus' acquisition of Russian energy resources only after closer integration, while this is currently a purely commercial matter, and Minsk's choice of suppliers is also based on economical viability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Belarus has repeatedly expressed discontent with prices for oil and gas that it purchases from Russia. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus could start importing oil through Poland, using pipes of the Druzhba pipeline, if no energy agreement with Russia was reached.

"This is, obviously, a commercial matter. There is no doubt that we cannot talk about the same conditions for Russian and Belarusian consumers on all parameters, given the current level of integration. The current level of integration does not envision this," Peskov told reporters.

He added that after closer integration was achieved, it would be possible to discuss "more advanced" modes of energy cooperation.

Peskov said that Belarus was free to look for any alternative to Russian energy resources, since Russia would no way impose anything.

