Russia-Belarus Gas Supply Talks Underway at Gazprom HQ in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Talks between Russia and Belarus on the terms of Russian gas supplies to Minsk in 2020 are held on Tuesday at Gazprom headquarters in Moscow , a spokesman for the Russian energy giant said.

"Gazprom is hosting Russian-Belarusian negotiations on the terms of gas deliveries in 2020," the official told reporters.

The agreement between Moscow and Minsk on the price of Russian gas supplies to Belarus expires in 2019.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier said that it would be appropriate to lower the price to a level close to domestic consumption prices in Russia.

The gas price for Belarus in 2019 is fixed at $127 per 1,000 cubic meters at the border.