Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Russia-Belarus Have Good Relations, Developing on Basis of Economic Cooperation - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday that Moscow and Minsk are not only good neighbors but also have developed ally relations, including the economic cooperation.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday that Moscow and Minsk are not only good neighbors but also have developed ally relations, including the economic cooperation.

"It should be emphasized that Belarus is not only our good neighbor, with whom we have been working, taking into account each other's interests throughout the previous decades, but Belarus is, of course, our ally, in the true sense of the word.

Therefore, we tried and solved all other issues, including in the economic sphere, based on this," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, the general level of bilateral relation with Belarus is "satisfactory."

"We have really been paying a lot of attention to security issues and cooperation in the international arena lately. And in general, we should be satisfied with the way our relations are being built on this track," Putin said.

