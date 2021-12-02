Russia, Belarus Have Not Yet Approached Creation of Single Currency - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia and Belarus have not yet approached the creation of a single currency, this is a higher level of integration, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"This is a higher level of integration, which we have not approached. If we approach, we will decide," he said.

According to Lukashenko, there is no need to raise the issue of a single Currency yet.

"Listen, we need to come to a single currency step by step," the president said.