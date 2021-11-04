UrduPoint.com

Russia, Belarus Starting To Gradually Form Joint Oil, Gas Markets - Mishustin

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Russia, Belarus Starting to Gradually Form Joint Oil, Gas Markets - Mishustin

Russia and Belarus are starting to gradually from the joint oil and gas markets, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russia and Belarus are starting to gradually from the joint oil and gas markets, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"As for the energy sector, we are starting to gradually form unified oil, gas and electricity markets," Lukashenko said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Russia Oil Belarus Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on ..

Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on Diwali

17 seconds ago
 Urgent need to address mental health effects of cl ..

Urgent need to address mental health effects of climate change, report

19 seconds ago
 Sweden's Social Democrats elect Magdalena Andersso ..

Sweden's Social Democrats elect Magdalena Andersson as leader

20 seconds ago
 IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, ..

IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, Continues to Provide Technical ..

22 seconds ago
 China Building 20 Warships Per Year in 17 Shipyard ..

China Building 20 Warships Per Year in 17 Shipyards - US Secretary of Navy

24 seconds ago
 Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Par ..

Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Paris trip

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.