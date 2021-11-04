Russia, Belarus Starting to Gradually Form Joint Oil, Gas Markets - Mishustin

Russia and Belarus are starting to gradually from the joint oil and gas markets, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russia and Belarus are starting to gradually from the joint oil and gas markets, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"As for the energy sector, we are starting to gradually form unified oil, gas and electricity markets," Lukashenko said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.