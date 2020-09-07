Russia, Belarus to Discuss Rerouting of Oil Traffic From Lithuania This Month - Novak

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia and Belarus will discuss Minsk's plan to reroute oil traffic from Lithuania this month, Russia has necessary capacity to handle this amount, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"We are discussing at the moment how to make the economy of this beneficial to all: ports, transport companies, railroads, the producers themselves.

The work has started, it is ongoing and will be completed within the next few weeks, I think," Novak told reporters.

When asked if the matter would be decided in September, Novak said "yes, there was a request to do this fast."

According to the minister, the Russian infrastructure was ready to handle the additional traffic, which could be estimated at 3-4 million tonnes.

"We estimate it to be 3-4 million tonnes, but there may be some other numbers," the minister said.