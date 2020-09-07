UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus To Discuss Rerouting Of Oil Traffic From Lithuania This Month - Novak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia, Belarus to Discuss Rerouting of Oil Traffic From Lithuania This Month - Novak

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia and Belarus will discuss Minsk's plan to reroute oil traffic from Lithuania this month, Russia has necessary capacity to handle this amount, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"We are discussing at the moment how to make the economy of this beneficial to all: ports, transport companies, railroads, the producers themselves.

The work has started, it is ongoing and will be completed within the next few weeks, I think," Novak told reporters.

When asked if the matter would be decided in September, Novak said "yes, there was a request to do this fast."

According to the minister, the Russian infrastructure was ready to handle the additional traffic, which could be estimated at 3-4 million tonnes.

"We estimate it to be 3-4 million tonnes, but there may be some other numbers," the minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Traffic Minsk Belarus Lithuania May September National University All From Million

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

10 minutes ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

25 minutes ago

Loss-making state properties being auctioned under ..

5 minutes ago

Berlin Reluctant to Name Specific Dates for Conclu ..

5 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo leaders meet for talks in Brussels

5 minutes ago

Family members of martyred cops get jobs in Islama ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.