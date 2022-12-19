Russia-Belarus Trade Up 10% Y/Y in 10M 2022, New Record Expected - Putin

The trade between Russia and Belarus grew by 10% year-on-year in January-October, this year, most likely, there will be a new record of $40 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our trade � I want to emphasize this � even before any events in the framework of the special military operation, before that, in 2021, grew by a third and reached $38.

5 billion. This is a very good and significant indicator. Over the ten months of this year, it grew by another 10% from the base of last year, and this is also very good. If last year we had a record, there is reason to believe that this year we will also have a new record. Most likely, we will reach the bar of $40 billion Dollars," Putin said at talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Minsk.